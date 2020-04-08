E&G Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $259.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.21 and a 200 day moving average of $272.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.