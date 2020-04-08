E&G Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

