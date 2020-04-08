E&G Advisors LP Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

