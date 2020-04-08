E&G Advisors LP Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.