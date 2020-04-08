E&G Advisors LP Has $637,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.