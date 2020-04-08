E&G Advisors LP Has $486,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,938 shares of company stock valued at $98,901,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $253.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.