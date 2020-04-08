E&G Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

