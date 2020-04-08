E&G Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $507,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

Shares of AMGN opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

