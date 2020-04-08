EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

