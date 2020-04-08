Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 4,100 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,100 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $36,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,899 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $355,500.09.

On Friday, March 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,802 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $60,061.66.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,728 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $95,231.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,724 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,848.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

