Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 39,899 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $355,500.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,100 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $36,654.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,802 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $60,061.66.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,728 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $95,231.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,724 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,848.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

FEIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

