DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.84 ($34.69).

ETR:DWS opened at €23.69 ($27.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

