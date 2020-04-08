DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (NYSE:TNABY) Critical Analysis

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. DTE Energy pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. DTE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTE Energy and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.67 billion 1.48 $1.17 billion $6.30 15.47 Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.47 $1.59 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DTE Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 9.23% 10.52% 3.04% Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DTE Energy and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 6 6 0 2.50 Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A

DTE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $126.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. Given DTE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

