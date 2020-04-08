DouYu International (DOYU) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DouYu International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90% DouYu International Competitors -4.03% -53.60% -3.61%

This table compares DouYu International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion $5.68 million 183.00 DouYu International Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 37.85

DouYu International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 DouYu International Competitors 968 3262 6478 319 2.56

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 28.66%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

