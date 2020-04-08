DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DSCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

DSCSY opened at $38.99 on Monday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

