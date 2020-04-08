Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

NYSE:DIN opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $502.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.