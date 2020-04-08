Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $10,236.91 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $10,236.91 and approximately $33.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00339391 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00417735 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.