DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

DMAC stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.70. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

