Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €36.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €36.50 ($42.44) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.82 ($39.32).

FRA:DPW opened at €25.19 ($29.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.84. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

