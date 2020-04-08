Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 7,60 auf 6,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Neutral” belassen. Den plotzlichen globalen Stillstand reflektierend, habe er seine uberschuss-Schatzungen fur europaische Banken um weitere 120 Milliarden Euro in der Zeit von 2020 bis 2023 gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Liquiditat sei nun ein entscheidendes Kriterium, um eine Erholung auf Unternehmensseite zu unterstutzen. Im Bankensektor sollten sich Anleger auf grosse Institute mit breiter regionaler Aufstellung, hoher Profitabilitat und starker Kapitalisierung konzentrieren./ajx/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2020 / 02:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $6.64 on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $76,009,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,900 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $10,473,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.