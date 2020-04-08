Dent (DENT) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, LATOKEN and IDEX. Dent has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $304,579.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 251.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.02845783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, WazirX, OKEx, Fatbtc, Liquid, Bitbns, LATOKEN, IDEX, HitBTC, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Binance, CoinBene, Coinrail and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

