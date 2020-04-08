Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 5,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $507.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.