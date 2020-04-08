David A. Oliver Acquires 19,239 Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP David A. Oliver bought 19,239 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,051.36.
Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.