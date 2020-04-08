David A. Oliver Acquires 19,239 Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP David A. Oliver bought 19,239 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,051.36.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

