Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $60.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

NYSE DRI opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.89. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

