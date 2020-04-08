Daimler’s (DDAIF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur Daimler nach US-Absatzzahlen auf Sell” mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 10:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Goldman Sachs Group’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.60. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

