Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

