DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One DAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $11.13 million and $3.45 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAD

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

