CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $61.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

