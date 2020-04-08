CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CCLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $0.65 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.43.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

