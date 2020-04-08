CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE CFB opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

