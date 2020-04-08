Critical Contrast: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) versus F&M Bank (NYSE:FMBM)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F&M Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Customers Bancorp and F&M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 14.56% 10.35% 0.74% F&M Bank 9.37% 5.23% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of F&M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of F&M Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Customers Bancorp and F&M Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.23%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and F&M Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 0.57 $79.33 million $2.25 4.37 F&M Bank $48.13 million 1.24 $4.51 million N/A N/A

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats F&M Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

