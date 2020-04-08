Critical Comparison: IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

0.0% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 1.25 $103.71 million $0.29 18.55 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A -36.97% -35.05%

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S beats Silver Bull Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.