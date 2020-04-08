Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $18.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 206,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,017. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $349,245.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $140,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,546 shares of company stock worth $11,519,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 628,585 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 500,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 268,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

