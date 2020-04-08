Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target to $12.50

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 17,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

In related news, insider William J. Berger purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $990,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

