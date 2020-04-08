Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Donald A. Foss Sells 5,170 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $1,244,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,103,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $261.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.35.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

