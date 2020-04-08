Craig Burton Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Craig Burton acquired 1,000,000 shares of Mader Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$610,000.00 ($432,624.11).

ASX MAD opened at A$0.65 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mader Group Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of $130.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Mader Group’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

