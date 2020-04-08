Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $7.87 on Monday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. Research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

