Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 207,150 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 65,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $8.11 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

