Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT)

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter alerts:

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.82 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment - Hasenschwandtner Peter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.