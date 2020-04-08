Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $18,772,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 631,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $14,666,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Core-Mark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

