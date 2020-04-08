Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.32 on Monday. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

