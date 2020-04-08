Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Given “Hold” Rating at UBS Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Continental auf Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro belassen. Er bleibe fur Reifenhersteller vorsichtig, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Preis-Wettbewerb nehme zu. Und Reifen durften insgesamt weniger schnell ausgetauscht werden, weil in diesem Jahr weltweit weniger gefahren werde. Daher sinke die Nachfrage./ajx/mne

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 15:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Continental alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

CTTAF stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Continental has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.