Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNCE. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.15 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $255.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

