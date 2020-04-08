Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

CGEN stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Compugen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Compugen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

