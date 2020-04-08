Comparing Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) & Third Point Reinsurance (NASDAQ:TPRE)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

48.8% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Protective Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 1.48% -0.78% -0.18% Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% 14.51% 5.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.37 $7.35 million N/A N/A Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.70 $200.62 million $2.16 3.37

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Protective Insurance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.