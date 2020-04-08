Comparing Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -66.44% -1.48% AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83%

This table compares Grid Dynamics and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.41 -$15.00 million $0.30 58.33

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grid Dynamics and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Volatility & Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats AdaptHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

