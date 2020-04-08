Color Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,434.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $578,947.18 and $17,434.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,268.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.84 or 0.03643456 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00765317 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000555 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

