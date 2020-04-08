Colin Moorhead Purchases 393,392 Shares of Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM) insider Colin Moorhead bought 393,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,014.98 ($7,812.04).

ASX XAM opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.04. Xanadu Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.11 ($0.08).

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xanadu Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xanadu Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.