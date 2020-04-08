Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 387,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cohu by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $4,369,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

