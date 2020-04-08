Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.54. Cohen & Company Inc shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 9,700 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

